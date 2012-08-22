Ron Arad Designs A 3-D Theater That Immerses You In Projection Art

As a southern California native, viewing in the round immediately makes me think of Disneyland–the Anaheim park’s now-defunct Circle-Vision Theatre was a Tomorrowland staple until it was given the boot in 1997 (also, my mom worked as an attendant at the attraction in the late 1960s, so it’s quite possible I’ve heard more about it than most folks). Technology, of course, has come a long way since. 760º, Ron Arad’s new installation at Jerusalem’s Israel Museum , developed the experience by doubling it, projecting film inside and outside a columnar shape.

The Israel-born, London-based artist, designer, and architect has done his own notable experimentations in the form. Last year he debuted Curtain Call at the Roundhouse in London, and 760º is an evolution of that concept, where 5,600 silicon rods suspended in a perfect circle function as a curved screen, showing clips on either side from contributors such as photographer Ori Girsht and British iconoclast David Shrigley. The temporary installation is set al fresco amidst the quiet calm of sculptures and local flora in the museum’s Billy Rose Art Garden–itself designed by fellow notable name Isamu Noguchi–and will be complemented by surprise evening dance, music, and theater performances throughout the summer. There’s not much time left to catch 720º–it will be up at the Israel Museum through September 5th.JK