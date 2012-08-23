A Kitchen Scale That Folds Up For Easy Storage

Ever notice how some cookbooks offer weight as well as volume measurements? That’s because, although most of us Americans use cups and spoons for measuring, weighing ingredients is way more precise–which can make a big difference in baking. The problem is that scales tend to be bulky, snatching valuable kitchen real estate from the cooking equipment we use more regularly. Enter TriScale, an ultra-compact balance that fits in a utensil drawer but whose prongs can fold out to support a mixing bowl.

New from Joseph Joseph, clever designers of handy-dandy kitchen aids, the scale features an LCD display with touch-sensitive controls and an “add and weigh” function that allows you to reset after pouring each ingredient, so you can combine multiple items in the same bowl. And it sounds an alarm when it senses you’ve been sampling–kidding!

TriScale will retail for $30. More here.BL