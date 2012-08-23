A Shot Clock For Getting You Out Of Work On Time

Professional sports operate on tightly regimented schedules. Whether it’s the seconds left in a timeout or the minutes left in a quarter, the clock is always ticking–and for good reason. Timers keep things interesting, and they also ensure that players don’t overdo it, that they’ll be able to recover for the next game in the schedule.

Tom Chung is a designer who’d like to bring athletic deadlines to office environments. His project, Shotclock, is a boom box-esque timer that “aims to re-create the dying seconds of a basketball game, on your desktop.” It ticks away the moments of your day to keep you efficient and, sure, maybe just remind your boss that your workday needn’t be your work night.

“The clock is a sketch of an idea that stemmed from working in the studio with tight deadlines,” Chung tells Co.Design. “We found that setting hard deadlines to go out and do other activities was an efficient way to speed up our work!”

The Shotclock also doubles as an impromptu scoreboard, adding an official air to that trashcan basketball league that you and your officemates have going (the same one that makes your boss feel no guilt in keeping you late, btw). But since it’s portable, these core principles–of deadlines and competition–can follow you out of the office, to actual post-workday sports. It’s all part of Chung’s Game On! line of furniture, which brings tropes from the locker room into domestic and business settings. So clocks, lockers, benches, and towel racks find their way into unlikely places to serve as a constant reminder of fun beyond your bubble.

“The inspiration came largely from the summer when I started playing a lot of road hockey again,” Chung says. “After that, I started playing ice hockey for the first time in three years and decided there needed to be more products to get adults back into being active. Ultimately, it was a project about having more fun in our day-to-day activities.”

As of now, Shotclock is just a prototype, and no other pieces are in production. That said, don’t let a lack of snazzy furnishings stop you from sticking to a deadline, or stiff-arm-dunking an empty Dasani bottle over your cubicle mate without a hint of apology. Except, you really should recycle that, or maybe just order one of those reusable BPA-free bottles from Amazon already.

