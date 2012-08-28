10 Stunning Images From The Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope has collected millions of observations about deep space, few of which the public ever sees. Though the images are hugely valuable and have made crucial contributions to our understanding of astrophysics, they are, in raw form, difficult for a general audience to digest; we still expect the cosmos to look like something out of Star Trek.

So in an effort to better visualize what the telescope has been up to all these years, the European Space Agency opened its archive and invited members of the public to transform the Hubble data of their choosing into catchy (non-rocket scientist-friendly) images. More than 1,100 entries were submitted. They ranged from a dramatic shot of a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud to a vertigo-inducing picture of the spiral galaxy Messier 96. The images are so crisp and vibrant, they really do resemble a glammed up Hollywood vision of outerspace. Luckily, no one Photoshopped in William Shatner.

Check out the winners above.SL