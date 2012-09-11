4 Rules For Designing Wearable Tech That People Will Actually Wear

It is an exciting time to be in wearable technology. No longer the domain of sci-fi fiction, the gadgets we carry with us to monitor our movements are not only becoming more prevalent but beneficial to our well-being.

I have been designing new consumer electronics and wearable tech for years, with a focus most recently on creating equipment that helps Pilates students to perform their exercises correctly. I avidly practice Pilates but have found it quite time-consuming. It also requires you to work with instructors, which can get very expensive. Over the past year or so, I have been working with my Seattle Pilates studio to explore ways in which technology can help me improve even when I’m not able to meet with an instructor. The outcome is Move, a garment with integrated technology that allows for input and output, wireless connectivity, and software that runs on a mobile device. When the elements are synched, they guide you toward optimal performance and precision in movement in a discreet, networked, and beautiful way.

Through the successes and failures of my research and design in the consumer electronics and wearable technology fields, I have developed four foundational principles, which I believe, if adopted, would take wearable tech into the mainstream.

There is a lot of innovative technology out there that is disruptive and pushing the boundaries on what we can do. But moving the ideas from the lab into the hands of consumers and their context is challenging and sometimes just doesn’t work. Effective technology respects the context of the user, her environment and lifestyle, and addresses specific pain points. Take Emotiv’s brain-controlled computer device, for example. It allows someone to control interfaces with her mind, but the form factor is a hindrance to asking people to wear it in public or while doing an activity like running. Who would want to wear this device while walking down the street?

No one wants to be weighted down by a mountain of electronics strapped to their bodies. For wearable devices to be broadly adopted, they need to recede into the background, so we can focus on our activities while still being connected. New manufacturing techniques and materials are giving us the ability to do just that. For example, Kickstarter-funded ZionEyez is creating video recording glasses with hidden technology that’s barely perceptible. In order to achieve this, the designers are using a manufacturing technique called insert molding that allows them to embed the circuitry directly into the plastic of the eyewear frames.

New materials are also allowing us to further conceal technology. For example, companies like Textronics (owned by Adidas) have been developing e-textiles that have electronics woven directly into the fabric.

Not that technology should always be totally discreet. There are some moments where you want your wearable technology piece to be front and center–when wearing it is a statement in and of itself. The GoPro camera is one such example: You bolt this thing onto your head and suddenly you’re a hero flying through the air doing a 360.