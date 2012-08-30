A Planter That Turns Indoor Gardening Upside-Down

The easiest and most sustainable way to filter indoor air is to buy a few houseplants. Yet, cramped city apartments–the ones that arguably could most use a burst of fresh oxygen–don’t have enough room to accommodate a lot of greenery without transforming a studio flat into a veritable greenhouse. Fortunately, there’s the Sky Planter, a beautifully simple inverted pot that hangs from the ceiling, taking up nary any ledge space.

Designed by Patrick Morris while he was a student at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, in London, the Sky Planter was originally produced by his New Zealand-based company, Boskke, out of porcelain, but now they’re available in recycled plastic. As you can see from the 20-second demonstration video, the setup is a cinch: Simply transfer the plant into the pot, place the mesh screen around its base, and lock the lid to hold the soil in place. A porous reservoir–refillable through a hole at the top–delivers just the right amount of water through diffusion. That means that most of the water reaches the plant roots directly, reducing evaporation and conserving water.

Bosske has assembled a of plants that adapt exceptionally well to the system, including geraniums, orchids, and a variety of herbs. Sky Planter is available in three sizes (ranging in price from $17.95 to $37.95) and comes with two fixed-length hanging wires. To get your ceiling garden growing, go here.BL