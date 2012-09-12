2012 Innovation By Design Awards: Transportation

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Transportation” category.

Fisker Karma

Fisker

This plug-in electric car boasts a solar panel on top and sustainably sourced materials within, such as trim made from salvaged wood. The judges praised the design’s boldness. “The Fisker shows what you can do by taking risks in sedan design,” Eden says, “and that’s really what consumers want.”

Faraday Bike

Ideo

It looks like a nice bike, but the Faraday’s true achievement lies in how electric-assist components are integrated into its trim frame. On hills, the bike helps the rider quietly and seamlessly. Says Hatfield: “The integration of the parts is subtle and beautiful.”

Boeing 787

Boeing with Teague

The 787 is 20% more fuel efficient and 40% cheaper to maintain than similar jets, thanks in part to its 23 tons of carbon fiber. It’s also more passenger-friendly, with larger windows and higher ceilings. “A beautiful airplane inside and out,” says Eden.

Ford Fusion

Ford

The Fusion was one of the first vehicles to show that Detroit could compete with

Japan in small cars. The latest iteration ups the ante with a confident, refined design. Squint, and it looks like an Aston Martin.

Symbionic Leg

Össur

Össur calls this the world’s first true bionic prosthetic leg. Sensors and a microprocessor in the knee help it adjust to the wearer’s stride and pace, resulting in decreased user strain and fewer trips and falls.