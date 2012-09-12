2012 Innovation By Design Awards: Consumer Products

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Consumer Products” category.

Plumen

Hulger Design and Samuel Wilkinson

Finally, a CFL lightbulb that’s beautiful. The Plumen took three years of development to bring to market, a commitment that Antonelli says “is worth rewarding.”

Lytro

NewDealDesign and Lytro

The Lytro brings to life cutting-edge “light field” photographic research: Unlike all other cameras, it doesn’t have to be focused because its sensors capture multiple focal points. The elegant design embodies that originality; you hold the Lytro like a spyglass.

Teagueduino

Teague

Arduino, an open-source platform for hacking together DIY gadgets, is a geek’s dream. Teague­duino makes the powerful platform easy enough for novices.

Nike+ Fuelband

Nike Digital Sport with Astro Studios and R/GA

The Nike+ Fuelband, which tracks your daily movement and workout performance, is designed to make the stats of your physical activity something to check as often as the time. “Networks of objects are going to change everything,” says Webb. “Fuelband points to that.”

Nest Thermostat

Nest Labs with Bould Design

The device’s simple UI and algorithms that learn your living patterns mean that Nest can fulfill its promise of cutting your heating and cooling bills by 20%–in contrast with the 90% of “smart” thermostats that never get programmed because they’re hard to use.