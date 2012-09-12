2012 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Spaces” category.

High Line Phase II

James Corner Field Oper­ations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Piet Oudolf

Phase I of New York’s High Line, built on old elevated train tracks, inspired many cities to imagine new parks in surprising places. Phase II outshines the first in elegance and amenities, from playgrounds to thoughtful social spaces

Kukje Gallery

Solid Objectives-Idenburg Liu (SO-IL)

Since this gallery sits in a historical Seoul, South Korea, neighborhood, SO-IL sought to soften its footprint. The unlikely, unexpectedly beautiful result: a chain-mail facade with more than 500,000 hand-beaten links, making the building look like a metallic ghost. “This is an extraordinarily creative solution using simple means,” Adjaye says.

Prineville Data Center

Sheehan Partners for Facebook

This building is one massive airflow machine: By capturing outside air and cooling it with pressurized mist, no air-conditioning is required for the servers within. Hypergreen, it’s 24% cheaper to maintain than the typical energy-gobbling data center. Also, it looks good. “The idea that infrastructure can be beautiful is a powerful statement,” says Barton.

Yucca Crater

Ball-Nogues

After Ball-Nogues completed a massive art installation, it recycled the wooden mold into a 30-foot-tall temporary swimming pool in the California desert. Visitors accessed it using rock-climbing holds–Burning Man meets pool party. “Architects have to have passion,” says Hariri, “and this project has it.”

Cite De L’Ocean Et Du Surf

Steven Holl Architects for the City of Biarritz

This museum in the French surfing capital feels like a piece of the landscape. The concave exterior is a hive of social spaces, including a porch, an ocean lookout, and a bowl for landlubbing skaters.