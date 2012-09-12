Innovation By Design Awards: Industrial Equipment

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Industrial Equipment” category.

Cubexx

Teams Design for Still

Warehouses require a wealth of heavy-duty equipment to deal with myriad containers and pallets. Still invented a system with a single driver device that hooks into six different attachments–a Swiss Army knife for logistics that Wolff calls “beautifully realized.”

Jumpseat

Ziba Design

Everyone has struggled along tightly packed rows at the theater. The sleek Jumpseat is designed to create easy-to-navigate aisles. It’s just 3.5 inches thick, but can support 600 pounds. And it holds the potential to squeeze far more seats, far more comfortably, into one theater.

Netra G

EyeNetra, MIT, and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul

Netra G is the most affordable eye diagnostic ever. Patients peer through a $2 eyepiece at a smartphone app and indicate when shapes line up–thus measuring myopia, hyper­opia, and astigmatism. “This transition to app-based solutions represents so much of what’s happening in the world,” says Béhar.

Absorb BVS

Abbott

Stents have become common in coronary care, but the devices sometimes stay in the body beyond their useful lives, causing clots and complications. Abbott’s solution: a stent made of plant-derived plastic that dissolves after two years.

Embrace Infant Warmer

Embrace Global

Millions of preemies in the developing world die for lack of incubators, which can cost thousands of dollars. The $200 Embrace can turn a 30-minute charge into six hours of stable warmth, due largely to space-age materials. “This is an example of design’s power,” says Moggridge, “when brought into the engineering process early.”