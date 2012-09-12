Innovation By Design Awards: Concepts

Earlier this year , we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Concepts” category.

Botanica

Forma Fantasma

People used to live happily without plastic. Seeking alternatives, Forma Fantasma played archaeologist, honing time-honored materials–wood dust, rubber, shellac, animal blood–into modern vessels. Says Corner: “There’s a poetry in that.”

The Leap

Leap Motion

Made possible by cutting-edge math research, the Leap is 200 times more sensitive than any other gestural controller in the world. Able to track a mere finger twitch, it could herald a new, post-mouse era for operating computers and gadgets.

Synthetic Biology

Ideo with the Lim Lab at the University of California, San Francisco

Ideo proposes smart microbes that eliminate industrial waste, from cups made of bacteria that lend fizz and flavor to water, to microbes that become soap and deodorant on contact. “The 21st century will belong to biology,” Corner says. “This turns academic research into products.”

Times Square Redesign

Snøhetta for the City of New York

Because it’s really meant for cars, Times Square is more a pedestrian zoo than a walkable public space. This novel redesign focuses on modular spaces that can be easily reconfigured and repaired.

Leveraged Freedom Chair

Continuum Innovation and the MIT Mobility Lab

“Having ingenuity that’s this low-tech is kick-ass,” says Heiselman. This wheelchair has a lever that smooths the ride over ruts–a breakthrough especially relevant in countries where paving is rare. Continuum proposes subsidizing distribution in poorer nations with profits from a higher-end wheelchair made for sale in wealthy countries.