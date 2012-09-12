Innovation By Design Awards: Student Designs

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

Here, the finalists for the “Student Designs” category.

Integrated Workstation

Matthew Plumstead, Cranbrook Academy of Art

Sitting all day may harm health, but standing all day isn’t good either. The solution, from a collaboration with Herman Miller: an adaptable work-station that encourages movement during the day. “It’s beautifully executed,” says Stewart.

Softwalks

Howard Chambers and Bland Hoke, Parsons the New School for Design

Any visitor to N.Y.C. has walked through dark, grimy sidewalk sheds under scaffolding. This team created a modular system with a seat, counter, planter, screen, and lighting to turn such spaces into pocket parks. “This has business relevance in the world’s largest cities,” says Belsky.

Ento box

Aran Dasan, Jacky Chung, Jonathan Fraser, and Julene Aguirre-Bielschowsky, Royal College of Art and Imperial College London

A multiyear campaign to rebrand an eco-friendly protein source: bugs. “This starts a conversation that’s worth having,” says Stewart.

Balde A Balde

Kim Chow, Designmatters at Art Center College of Design

Balde a Balde is a clip-on faucet device that turns any water basin into a source of flowing water. It’s a simple invention with the power to transform the lives of millions around the world who lack running water in their homes.

Giradora

Alex Cabunoc and Ji A You, Designmatters at Art Center College of Design

In the developing world, washing laundry by hand can consume six hours a day. The GiraDora, a $40 foot-powered washer, cuts that to 30 minutes while decreasing water use by one-third.