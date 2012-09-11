50 Designers Shaping The Future: Part 1

The future is being designed. That is one funny idea. But that’s precisely what the 50 designers, educators, and exec­utives in this year’s Co.Design 50 are doing. The Co.Design editors have chosen a group of people who are pushing the boundaries of their discipline into promising new directions. They are experimenting with new ideas about business, sustainability, and usability. Some work with brands that are familiar today; others, we expect, will become household names in the future. Significantly, they’re all masterful collaborators. And what unites all of them is that their projects will affect not only how we live today but also what life might look like just a few years down the line. Click here for an infographic overview and here part 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 .

Josh Brewer

Principal designer, Twitter

Interactive design

Twitter has been serious about creating a design culture, and within the company, Brewer is a designated role model because he has skills that the entire Valley is chasing. He knows technology and he can code, but he also has design chops down to a type­face’s tiniest detail. In the next 10 years, his skill set will become the new standard.

Kate Aronowitz

Director of design, Facebook

Interactive design

Think of Aronowitz, a vet of LinkedIn and eBay, as a curator. Her chief re-sponsibility at Facebook has been to assemble one of the planet’s most remarkable teams of design talent. The big question: Can all that talent transform Facebook for the mobile age while keeping it vibrant, fun, and relevant to users?

Mariana Amatullo

Cofounder and vice president, Designmatters at Art Center College of Design

Educators and curators

Many design schools put students on save-the-world projects from the safety of their own desks. But Amatullo values fieldwork, leading her flock on trips to Latin America. As a result, they’re among the best at creating realistic solutions for the developing world, such as this foot-powered washer.

Robert Andersen

Creative director, Square

Interactive design

CEO Jack Dorsey may be synonymous with Square. But if it succeeds as the smartphone era’s cash register, much praise will be due to Anderson, 23, who has played a part in creating everything from its logo to its pleasingly simple UI.

Jake Barton

Founder and principal, Local Projects

Interactive design

Architecture

Local Projects has made its name by fusing high-tech software and elegant display design. At the 9/11 memorial, the most moving detail came courtesy of Local Projects, which designed an algorithm to place victims’ names near those of associates and friends. Next: digital-media design for the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum.

Jonathan Cedar and Alec Drummond

Founders, BioLite

Executives and patrons

Product design

Cedar and Drummond are pioneering a fresh business model that seeks to benefit industrialized and developing countries at once. Their company, BioLite, markets an ingenious camp stove whose U.S. sales subsidize a low-cost version sold in Africa and elsewhere. With $1.8 million in seed capital, the model is one that NGOs are eagerly watching.