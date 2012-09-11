50 Designers Shaping The Future: Part 4

The future is being designed. That is one funny idea. But that’s precisely what the 50 designers, educators, and exec­utives in this year’s Co.Design 50 are doing. The Co.Design editors have chosen a group of people who are pushing the boundaries of their discipline into promising new directions. They are experimenting with new ideas about business, sustainability, and usability. Some work with brands that are familiar today; others, we expect, will become household names in the future. Significantly, they’re all masterful collaborators. And what unites all of them is that their projects will affect not only how we live today but also what life might look like just a few years down the line. Click here for an infographic overview and here part 1 , 2 , 3 , 5 .

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Founders, The Row

Fashion

They made a fortune in children’s clothes. Then they pivoted to high fashion, winning over skeptics with beautiful, unapologetically commercial designs for The Row. Displaying heaps of what’s usually missing from celeb-driven labels–talent–the Olsens earned the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s 2012 prize for best womenswear designers.

Melody Roberts

Senior director, experience design innovation, McDonald’s

Executives and patrons

Roberts, who studied human-centered product design in grad school, doesn’t design pixels or spaces, but rather services. At McDonald’s, the Ideo and Smart Design veteran is working to give patrons what they want, fast–with a side of warm fuzzies.

Arthur Rubinfeld

Chief creative officer, Starbucks

Executives and patrons

Architecture

Interiors

Rubinfeld, an architect, has led efforts to bring Starbucks’s new vision–more sustainable, locally sourced, less cookie-cutter–into stores. Among his experiments: drive-through shops made of shipping contain­ers and cafés created by cutting-edge local talent, like Kengo Kuma, who designed a Starbucks in Dazaifu, Japan, above.

Photo by Art Streiber

Evan Sharp

Cofounder, Pinterest

Interactive design

If he were 20 years older, Sharp, who studied architecture at Columbia, might have spent his career designing glitzy retail towers. Instead, he helped found Pinterest, and his emphasis on the details of a seamless user interface has made the site an addictive atlas of consumer lust–and a glitzy retail tower of another kind.

Fernando Romero

Founder, FREE

Architecture

As part of Rem Koolhaas’s team, Romero helped create some of the Dutch architect’s signature works. Now on his own, Romero brings an avant-garde touch to his remarkable range of work. His best building to date is the Museo Soumaya, in Mexico City, an art museum covered in 16,000 mirrored-steel tiles that was commissioned by his father-in-law, Carlos Slim.

Masamichi Udagawa and Sigi Moeslinger

Founders, Antenna

Transport design

The mass-transit powerhouse Antenna was behind New York’s redesigned subway cars and kiosks. Now, the team is revamping Washington, D.C.’s Metro system based on rider feedback. The elegant cars will have intuitively placed handholds and dynamic LCD route maps.