The New Face Of Windows

Weather Live tiles display real-time updates for email, weather, and more, giving immediate context without having to dive into a web page or widget.

Social

The new social app corrals your fragmented networks–Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn–into one simple hub of status updates.

Store

The Windows Store promises to let users download and install tons of third-party apps (including Netflix and eBay) as easily as on an iPhone.

Xbox Live

The Xbox SmartGlass app will connect tablets and smartphones to TVs, letting users interact with content and turning mobile devices into remote controls.

Live

The mail app features a stripped-down interface that’s minimalist to the core: less clutter, more content.

Maps

Tired of opening your browser, jumping to Google Maps, and looking for directions? Windows 8 gets you there with one click.AC