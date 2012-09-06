In Lieu Of Portraits, GIFs That Capture Today’s Cool-Kid Musicians

With Instagram colonizing the established photojournalism industry, it’s little surprise that the animated GIF is close on its heels. Baltimore photographer Erik Liam Sanchez is leading the charge. Sanchez works for Chicago music blog Pitchfork , of the much-villainized 10-point rating system, for whom he photographs indie darlings like Grimes and Danny Brown in GIF form.

Band portraiture, by nature, tends to be fairly hackneyed. Sanchez gives us a glimpse behind the carefully styled stage personas, by including the set-up and aftermath of each portrait. These are the “frayed ends” of the photograph: musicians fumble for a cool pose, or dissolve in laughter after affecting a particularly tough expression.

His series from July’s Pitchfork Festival is his longest and most comprehensive set to date, showing Wild Flag looking contemplative on a shady Union Park picnic table, and the members of Hot Chip posing in front of a wind-blown balloon sculpture, among other headliners from the show. Lower Dens even gets photobombed by Bradford Cox.

Curious as to how Sanchez became the Internet’s favorite music photographer, we recently chatted with the Chicago native over email.

CO.DESIGN: You’re not exclusively a GIF photographer, but your animated images are wildly popular online. How did you come to GIF as a format? Was there a commission that led you into it, or was this a natural progression for you as a photographer?

ERIK LIAM SANCHEZ: Natural progression. Back in college I toyed around with making GIFs just for fun. Kept getting more and more into them over the years. Then one day I was talking with an editor about them casually, and we were like, hey! Let’s make a batch of them! Ever since, I’ve had the habit of thinking about images in these moments that last just a few seconds.

You’ve photographed some of the most interesting musicians out there today–do you have a favorite (or a least favorite!)? Does anyone stand out in you mind as particularly interesting?