Nokia’s Newest Flagship Smartphone Is Candy Colored, Windows Powered

Marko Ahtisaari, executive vice president of design at Nokia, is sliding his finger along the edges of the Lumia 920, the Finnish company’s newest flagship smartphone. A bumblebee yellow-and-black device of curved polycarbonate and glass, the latest addition to the well-reviewed Lumia series is a result of what Ahtisaari calls “hyper integration.” He’s showing off how the smartphone’s glass appears to sink effortlessly into the device’s body, so it’s difficult to tell where the hardware ends and the software begins.

“You strip everything away that’s unnecessary–if we could get rid of it, we would get rid of it,” he says. “It’s very much driven by the craft of how the product is assembled, so the part lines are almost invisible. All that you’re left with is just the essence of the thing.”

Ahtisaari, a former professional musician and philosophy professor at Columbia, is delving into Nokia’s Bauhaus approach to design, but all I can think is: I want to eat this thing. The aesthetic of the Lumia 920 calls to mind stretched salt-water taffy or lemon Starburst or a juicy banana, and Ahtisaari, who refers to the devices as a “forbidden fruit,” isn’t surprised by my reaction. Nokia hopes consumers will feel the same sense of appetite too: The company’s market cap and mobile market share have been pulverized in recent years as Apple, Google, and competing OEMs have destroyed Nokia’s industry dominance. But Nokia’s unique smartphone designs could represent a turning point. “The form language and aesthetic is almost post-industrial, and I don’t say so lightly,” he says. “This product doesn’t look like it comes off of a product line. It looks more like it’s been grown on a tree.”

Much of the Lumia 920 is about upgrades and refinement. At 10.7-mm thin, with a 4.5-inch display and sculpted backside, the device is the next evolution of the previous generation Lumia 900. Only the 920 is much smoother than its predecessor, not just in feel but in hardware integration. “We’ve gotten much better at making these polycarbonate unibodies that flow seamlessly into the Gorilla Glass,” Ahtisaari says. In addition to yellow, the Lumia 920 will come in red, white, grey, and black, “blended colors that are inherent polymer, meaning the polymer is colored throughout,” he adds. “It’s not just painted polycarbonate; if you scratch it, it ages gracefully because everything is colored through and through.”

Coupled with Windows Phone 8, Microsoft’s new mobile operating system, the UI’s Metro-themed colors and tiles complement the Lumia 920. The idea, as one Microsoft designer told me once, is to make the hardware “a physical extension of Windows.”

Simply put, the device’s hardware feels both solid and soft, a contradiction that designer Gadi Amit described of the Lumia 900 as “light yet solid as a rock…the satin finish feels great in the hand. It isn’t trying to be a jewel; it is a tool for modern, mobile living.” The same can be said of the 920; as Ahtisaari puts it, “We’re not making something that’s fragile that needs to be covered with three accessory covers just to feel like you can take it outside.”

A few of the other upgrades: The 920 features Qualcomm’s 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor; 1GB of RAM; and an 8.7MP camera that features optical-image stabilization and low-light functionality, meaning pictures are likely to come out better even when taken with shaky hands in the dark. Nokia also today unveiled the Lumia 820, the 920’s stouter and more economic cousin, which doesn’t have all of the same whiz-bang features but will come at a lower cost. Nokia didn’t clue us into pricing and availability, but said the company will be rolling out that information in the coming weeks.