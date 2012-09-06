4 Strategies For Winning Over Innovation Naysayers

Have you ever come across someone who exhibits “wet blanket” behavior? We recognize it when we experience it. Simple words extinguish ideas, zap energy, and gobble up enthusiasm:

We don’t have time to innovate.

We’re not set up for innovation.

Innovation isn’t rewarded.

We can’t do anything until we have more data.

These statements are often symptoms of a corporate culture rooted in the status quo.

Some of the most successful companies around simplify the innovation equation by focusing on outcomes rather than the process itself. Their leaders shape the mindsets and behaviors needed to achieve big things that have a big impact–and in the process, eradicate wet blankets along the way.

Take Gatorade’s president, Sarah Robb O’Hagan, for example. Having learned that many young football players pack bananas in their sport bags only to find them mashed between their cleats before practice, she asked her product development team to create a better solution. The result: Gatorade “01 Prime,” a pre-workout drink pouch with a powerful carbohydrate punch.

Gatorade launched the pouch with lightning speed, hoping to make a big splash in the market by establishing a new product category. But while the pouches had tested well in a lab setting, some of them leaked when sitting on store shelves–a considerable problem for a product meant to be a cleaner alternative to mushy snacks like bananas. In many organizations, customer complaints and internal grumblings would have stopped the entire program in its tracks. Rather than running for cover and placing blame, O’Hagan focused on managing the fallout personally to turn the problem into a company lesson.

O’Hagan helped her team “reframe failure” by using the experience to emphasize the importance of trial and error. “We could have waited another six months to ‘get it right,’ but we would have missed both the summer season and a great learning opportunity. In fact, the leaky pouches caused everyone to revisit their assumptions about the packaging, which led to an even better ergonomic design and superior packaging materials.” The pre-workout drink pouch, along with several other products, ultimately became the foundation upon which Gatorade reinvented and re-energized its entire G Series product line and brand.

Even if you’re not the CEO, the next time you hear a wet blanket tossed into the mix, throw it back. Ask the individual or group: