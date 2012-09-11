An Oasis Of Modern Design, For Rent In Rural Portugal

Vacationers, rejoice! It is, apparently, an incredibly good time to book a stay at an intimate, swoon-worthy getaway. Far from the moody shades of gray at Swedish stunner Fabriken Furillen –a recently featured fave on this site–there is Villa Extramuros , a beautiful five-bedroom set amid the sprawling green surrounds of Arraiolos, Alentejo, just an hour outside Lisbon.

Jordi Fornells and Rolf Heinemann of vora-arquitectura created the clean-lined, white-walled locale with Latin and Mediterranean ancestry in mind, and the owners–a French couple who opened Villa Extramuros after their own move from Paris to Portugal–describe it as “a mix between a hotel and a country guest-house.” From the photos, however, the vibe steers way, way clear of mass-produced impersonality, suggesting instead an impeccably curated, but still comfy-cozy, nexus of domestic bliss. The entire place is like a what’s-what of modern design, with pieces by everyone from Grcic to Perriand to Newson to Prouvé, but the addition of local textiles, materials, and handcrafts adds a warmth that separates it from feeling like a rural DWR (personally, I’m loving the the color-coordinated vase-and-vessel wall).

Alentejo is “one of the last wild areas in Southern Europe–beautiful and unspoiled,” Francois, one of the owners, tells Co.Design of the setting. “A kind of new, virgin Tuscany or Provence.” The grounds are dotted with orange, cork oak, and olive trees, as well as roving sheep who, Francois notes, “do like our grass!” And while it might feel a million miles away from civilization, Evora, a World Heritage city, is just a short jaunt away. Sound nice? Sure it does. And if you’ve still got some holiday time banked, you’re in luck. “This is our first year, so it is still possible to book without a problem,” says Francois. Go on. You deserve it.

(H/T WeHeart)JK