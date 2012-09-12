Here Are All 56 Finalists In Our 2012 Innovation By Design Awards

Design isn’t the gloss applied at the end of the innovation process. Design is the innovation process itself. It begins with a keen insight into how people live and what they need; ideally, it ends with a product or service that’s so intuitive that it seems inevitable.
It’s in that spirit that we present our first Innovation By Design Awards. The 56 finalists you see here were culled from the over 1,700 entries we received. (Each was released in some form over the last year.) It’s a startlingly diverse group: Many projects shine a light onto the myriad problems that agile companies and hungry entrepreneurs are battling to solve. Others improve our lives in tiny, marvelously thoughtful ways. Some provide beauty in places where it’s seldom seen. And still others are designed to literally save lives.
Culling this group wasn’t easy. But we had outstanding help from a panel of 27 judges, each of them a star in their field. For now, the group you see represents only the finalists. (You can also see them in a feature package in our October issue, which is out today.) The winners of each category–as well as two Business Impact winners chosen by Fast Company–will be announced at a celebration on October 16. We hope you’ll join us, the judges, and the finalists.
And as you dip into the projects that follow, we hope you’ll be as inspired as we were. Thank you to all that entered, and made the awards possible. We hope to hear from you next year, and to see your work before then.
Transportation
The finalists range from an electric bike by Ideo to the new Ford Fusion.
Consumer Products
Many of the finalists suggest entirely new sorts of product ecosystems, such as the BioLite CampStove and the Nike+ Fuelband.
2-D Design
Our judging panel leaned heavily away from traditional branding and 2-D design, and put a focus on disruptive innovations in data visualization.
Service Design
The finalists range from a clever hack that converts charity into impulse buys to the UPS package-delivery overhaul we’ve always wanted.
Interactive Design
Some of these are amazingly fun, like the Numberlys by Moonbot Studios. Others, like the Painsquad app, solve pressing problems in ingenious ways.
Spaces
The entries here were superb, and included a masterpiece by Steven Holl, in collaboration with Solange Fabião, and a novel data center for Facebook.
Industrial Equipment
A tour of some of the hidden design feats that make our economy tick.
Concepts
Ideo imagines a future when bioengineering will be reduced to a household appliance, and Snohetta reimagines Times Square.
Students
Could we rebrand bugs to make them palatable for Western tastes? And what is the future of the cubicle?