Hotel Droog: A One-Stop Shop For Ironic Design

Savvy travelers expect a lot from their lodging; for many, where they retire to at the end of a long day on the go is as important as the sights they see along the way. Enter Amsterdam’s new Hotel Droog , brainchild of the brand that has been a defining force at the cutting edge of Dutch design for the past two decades. It is, unsurprisingly, much more than the straightforward name implies; the immersive locale also includes a restaurant, boutiques, terrace, and gallery. It’s like a super-cool mini-mall–one-stop shopping to satisfy all your modern tendencies.





Droog cofounder, director, and all-around grande dame Renny Ramakers came up with the concept to give customers comfortable respite after browsing at the store, offering a more robust experience than simply buying goods and going along their way. After two years of planning by the brand’s creative team, the centrally situated complex, housed in a renovated 17th-century building, is opening its doors to visitors this week.

“Hotel Droog brings all of our activities under one roof–from curation to product design, exhibitions and lectures–and invites people to plug in as they choose,” Ramakers said in a statement. Inspired by their standout entry at last year’s International Garden Festival in Chaumont, France, she brought on Claude Pasquer and Corrine Detroyat to transform the courtyard into a “fairy tale”-like space, complete with butterflies and birds, edible plants, and brightly colored synthetic turf that winds along the paths throughout. Folks with spare euros burning a hole in their pockets can likely lighten their cash load with cosmetics at Cosmania, apparel at Kabinet, products at Weltevree, and curios at the Droog Store. A gallery will feature exhibitions curated by Ramakers, while the dining room will serve up fresh, seasonal dishes in style. Then, of course, the top floor is reserved for overnight guests, where anyone who’s lucky enough to snag a room can drift off into dreamland with a primo view of the capital city’s skyline.