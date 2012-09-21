From Pixels To DNA: The Next Frontier In Interaction Design

The gentle sea breeze tickles your face as the sun ripples off a perfect blue ocean. Lazing by the shores of a tiny island, deep in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, you are enjoying a quiet holiday. Nothing out of the ordinary–except that this island might have been forged entirely from waste plastic found buried in the depths of our oceans, fabricated not by humans but genetically modified plastic-eating bacteria.

This unthinkable idea has its roots in a proposal for the iGEM competition by a team of teenage students at UCL. They are looking to find genes from organisms that have plastic degradation properties, and then insert them into marine bacteria. If they succeed, these new plastic-eating marine bacteria could be a “natural” solution for the millions of tons of tiny bits of plastic floating in our oceans. They could then become microscopic construction workers, building artificial plastic islands.

The UCL team is one of the 193 student teams from around the world participating in iGEM, the Olympics of synthetic biology. Using a selection of DNA-encoding elements from an online registry combined with biological parts they design, participants assemble new biological systems in a Lego-like fashion, and then operate them in living cells. The resulting data and DNA strands are submitted as biobricks to the registry, and winners are decided on the basis of the number of biobricks submitted.

Typically, these biobrick projects explore the ways in which DNA strains of bacteria or yeast can be manipulated to express desired traits–for example, to glow green in the presence of explosives or change color to detect pollutants in water. Over the past few years, the registry has grown to host a collection of biobricks containing DNA to turn microbes into sensors for measuring environmental pollution, disease monitoring, arsenic sensing, and more. Beyond these relatively small-scale experiments, the promise of synthetic biology lies in its potential to radically change the conversation around climate change and health care by engineering new kinds of biofuels, vaccines, and antibiotics.

There are parallels between this structured approach to designing living organisms and the neat, organized world of engineering. The techniques and materials to “edit, design, and build” living organisms will become more accessible, just as Arduino and software today, making interaction design open to anyone. But with the electronic hardware, the inputs and outputs are generally predictable. Plug in an Arduino, add a sensor, and write some code, and the LED will blink. But living systems are capricious: They adapt to context, display random behavior, and most important, mutate into forms that are not always predictable. You are never in control. Epigenetic expression means we might never fully understand what the “mutated products” will look like; any attempt to deal with such uncertainty requires a more deliberate, thoughtful, and critical approach–and that’s where interaction designers come in.





Interaction designers today specialize in understanding the promises of technology. They create blueprints for its applications. What happens when DNA becomes our new material and organisms become “apps”?