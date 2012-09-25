A Surreal Clock Pays Tribute To Filmmaking’s Foundations

Pentagram partner Daniel Weil has completed his fifth and final piece in his “Matter of Time” series , a small collection of one-of-a-kind clocks designed for a bevy of illustrious clients, including an architect , a gymnast, a card player, and an astronomer. For his last installment, he drew inspiration from the frame-by-frame construction of 35-millimeter film for–you guessed it–a filmmaker.





For Weil, film lends itself naturally to notions of time. Per Pentagram: “It records time and needs time, with a chemical process revealing the image on the negative, gratification rewarded,” he says. The designer modeled the armature, a six-foot ladder that supports a film-reel-like clock face, on physical film, a technology that, much like clocks, is growing increasingly obsolete. Nevertheless, Weil pays homage to the revolutionary medium that allowed us to record the modern age. “Time is action: When captured in film it can be slowed down frame by frame.”

Even the stainless-steel forks–which act like sprockets inside a camera to feed the movement with positively and negatively charged metal beads–have a connection to film: The pitch of their tines match the pitch of the perforations of the 35-millimeter film.BL