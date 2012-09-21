Listening Closer, To Find The Next Big Interaction Idea

We all want to come up with the next groundbreaking innovation. But how do you do it? One way is to attune your ear to what people (i.e., your potential customers) are saying. Countless innovation books underscore the importance of studying context and behavior to unlock untapped market potential. And they’re right. Identifying market norms and untested constraints, situating products and services in the broad landscape of the customer’s day-to-day life, and understanding the triggers, motivations, and influences on people’s behavior all contribute strongly to an organization’s ability to innovate.

Your current customers speak to your core strengths.

Not to say that creating a disruptive product is easy. Even the most innovative companies struggle to identify disruptive innovations more than once or twice. But if you want to completely shake up an industry, the best approach is to develop a deep insight into some group of people–customers or non-customers, buyers or influencers. Here are three ways to do it.





Even though we’re looking to create something unconventional, our current customers speak to our core strengths. They’re also typically the most accessible and usually the most friendly. Look to understand this group’s activity and the motivations for their behavior. Pay attention to how your product or service fits into their day-to-day activities. And look for the workarounds they’ve put in place to integrate your product/service into their lives. Addressing the cause of these workarounds might help to unlock a lot of value.

When Nike approached its customers to figure out how they could improve the experience of running, it might have reasonably expected to get suggestions on how to improve their main product: shoes. Instead, they discovered that “better shoes” sits well down a runner’s list of concerns. Their customers’ biggest concern was staying motivated. Nike learned about training schedules and personal best times–information that led the company to develop its Nike+ ecosystem.

How do people actually use your product, and to what end? Zoom out a little. Ask why. What is your customer trying to achieve? When you look at your customers’ behavior, you may find opportunities you wouldn’t have otherwise seen.





Sometimes, what you see when you observe your customers is how they interact with other people in the course of their activity. Such was the case with KeepCup when it started developing its concept for a reusable coffee mug.