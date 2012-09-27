Ideo’s CEO: 5 Reasons Global Firms Should Serve The Developing World

Beyond philanthropy, why should global companies invest in social impact projects in developing countries? In a world of competing demands and economic challenges–even for the wealthiest companies-–why is this a good use of resources?

Speaking in New York to an audience of world leaders, corporate titans, NGOs, and foundation heads at the opening session of the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative, Tim Brown, CEO of the design and innovation firm Ideo, said it was in multinationals’ self-interest to invest in things like health, education, and economic development in emerging nations.

In setting the stage for the meeting, whose theme this year is “Designing for Impact,” Brown noted that “if we don’t deeply understand the communities that we serve, we can’t design for impact. But by being embedded, we can get insights to ideas that may lead to products or services that that market may need.”

Expanding on that idea, Brown sketched out five good reasons for building sustainable markets by building sustainable communities around the globe:

That idea, pioneered by C.K. Prahalad, holds that investments in developing countries raise their overall standard of living. Those populations can then become vibrant markets for the company’s goods and services. Along the way, as corporations help to improve education or sanitation, create jobs, and enhance infrastructure, they will simultaneously imbue their new customers with the dignity that comes from being treated as a valuable market. It is a far more powerful paradigm than the one before it, that the solution for the developing world was simply food aid and money. And it bespeaks of a virtuous circle. “We must get people out of poverty if we want to have the markets we wish to serve,” says Brown.

With scores of projects in the developing world, Ideo has rich experience in plumbing the unknown. And, Brown said, his team never fails to be surprised at what they discover when they ‘go deep’ on a project in a culture far from home. “These markets [in non-Western] countries don’t necessarily evolve in identical ways as they do in the West,” he said. “If you’re there, and involved, and are part of creating them, you have an opportunity to understand them from the ground up.”

He points to a surprise his team had in learning banking traditions in Jordan. Unlike Western banks, which deal with each account holder as an individual, banks in the Middle East often operate within a family’s ecosystem, with the patriarch often acting as the chief investment officer. It’s a model that might also work in China, or other cultures which revolve around a family-centered financial system.