When Your Fans Hack Your Brand, Praise Them

It’s a marketer’s worst nightmare. You search Twitter: nothing. Google News: nothing. Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, even Medium: nothing. If people aren’t talking about your brand, you aren’t doing your job. It’s possible that you can do everything right and still get lackluster results. How? By sending your fans take-down notices for violating copyrights.

Stealing is wrong. But what about remixing a brand’s intellectual property for noncommercial use? My favorite version of “Call Me Maybe” is a cover (performed by Cookie Monster, no less); remixes are what propelled this song to ubiquity. Wise companies know that such homages are the world’s most (cost) effective advertising. And the wise will be rewarded with higher sales, greater mindshare, and a deeper affinity from their fans. I call that winning.

Here is a scenario we see a lot at Behance: A student has such a passion for a particular company that they want to pay their respects to the best of their ability. So they create an ad or new design–for free–that riffs off the brand’s recognizable assets. Their creation is their homage, done for passion and not commercial gain. They ask for nothing in return.

That is what we call a gift–a gift that celebrates your brand and was specifically designed to encourage others to join in that celebration. The wise appreciate these gifts, encourage them, retweet them. But there are companies so myopic, who have such a poor understanding of people and business, that they send these same students a legal notice demanding that they take down their work. A friend was throwing a party on your behalf, with the sole purpose of celebrating how great you are, and you called the cops on them.

When you hear great marketers talk about the need to engage your community, this is not what they mean. What’s more, some brands are taking legal action against the very creatives who they hired to do their work. No creative should pre-empt a campaign by posting work before it is ready; trade secrets should of course be protected. But a company should celebrate the creatives it hires, giving them proper attribution for being the art director or photo retoucher or designer on their campaign. Disney and Paramount show credits at the end of every movie they own, demonstrating that just because you own the IP doesn’t mean you can’t nod in the direction of those who made it for you.

Rest assured, the reasons for giving credit to creatives is not altruism alone. My friends in agencies of all sizes acknowledge a simple truth: There are brands they love to work for, and there are brands they work for to pay the bills. For the former–no surprise–they consistently produce better creative. Not because the brand itself is necessarily more interesting but because the brand respects them and their process. Would you like better, more effective advertising and design? Give credit where it is due.

Marketers, brand managers, and most of all, legal departments, listen up: Here are the four simple truths we must collectively acknowledge: