Branch Rethinks The Social Cliches That Wrack Twitter And Facebook

Social networks, as they’ve evolved from Friendster and MySpace to Facebook and Twitter, have come to adopt the same models: tab- and feed-based layouts with friends, followers, likes, and +1’s. But such traditional wisdom wasn’t satisfactory to Josh Miller, the cofounder of buzzed-about startup Branch. “We originally thought, ‘Well, we need to design our equivalent of the Facebook news feed or the Twitter stream,” Miller says. “Then we realized, ‘Wait, that’s the wrong way to do it.'”





Only users involved with the conversation can invite others to join, which filters out the excess dialogue.

Branch is a public conversation platform for invite-only debates on specific topics. Only users involved with the conversation can invite others to join, a mechanism which filters out the excess dialogue seen on services like Twitter in favor of a higher level of discourse. (Only recently, for example, users could watch MG Siegler and Anil Dash discuss the pros and cons of Apple’s Maps fiasco.) In August, Branch came out of public beta, and has since gained much press attention for its novel approach to social. But Branch’s approach to design–with its rigid focus on dead-simple and borderline plain user interfaces–is arguably one of the service’s strongest differentiators. Today, Branch unveiled a new stripped-down design which, like its aim to clean up online conversation, cuts out even more UI clutter common of other social networks.

The main feature of Branch’s new design is what the team is calling “the Drawer,” a tiny button on the left-hand side that users can click to slide out a column of all their additional Branches. Whereas before, users had to navigate to various pages to discover content, the Drawer allows them to carry that content wherever they go. It’s a simple solution, certainly, but one which Miller says captures Branch’s approach to design, an approach that emphasizes a mobile and seamless user experience which values novel interactions over established social thinking.





When it came to designing the first iteration of Branch, Miller and his team spent a lot of time thinking about Branch’s homepage. But after working with publishers ranging from The Atlantic to The New York Times, which use the startup’s conversation platform, Branch realized homepages were becoming a thing of the past. “When all these other sites show you your stuff, it’s always on the domain’s dot-com, but that’s an artifact of an older web where it was all about destination sites,” Miller says. “We realized that if you’re coming in horizontally to the site, you should be able to access your content without having to navigate to another page.”

In other words, with the rise of Twitter and Facebook, it’s rare for users to discover Branch conversations on the company’s homepage; rather, users typically discover Branches from another source, and travel there directly. “Most people don’t go to Gawker.com or Buzzfeed.com directly anymore,” Miller says. “They go to the specific articles.” That realization led the startup to rethink how the content traditionally found on a homepage could be accessed. “It wasn’t a good UX to have different places to view your content,” Miller says. “What we figured out and designed was that in the future, you’ll want access to your stuff from anywhere.”





As Miller points out, the Drawer is an inherently mobile interaction–the idea of pulling out a section from the side calls to mind swiping gestures on smartphones. “Most websites design their web UIs and then figure out how to translate over to mobile later,” Miller says. “But given that there’s definitely going to be a mobile app, and 50% or more of our users are going to use that more than our web app, we knew we should design the web app with mobile in mind.”

But that’s not just some pie-in-the-sky design philosophy for Branch–“mobile first” design has become a Silicon Valley cliche. Rather, the startup has a rule that, if a design does not work on mobile, it cannot be used for the web. For example, for showing recommended Branch conversations, the startup initially considered adding another column, just as Facebook or even our own website features recommended content. “But we realized that doesn’t play out on mobile, cause there is no second column,” Miller says. Instead, the company introduced a simple solution: Recommended Branches would be hidden at the top or bottom of the page, accessed in the same way you might pull-down-to-refresh content on the apps on your iPhone.