The Classic Desk Lamp Reimagined As A Trippy 2-D Poster

Most of us have lived with the classic, bending desk light or the faux-wood-paneled clock radio. But if my personal-use case is any indication, my phone has replaced my clock radio. And I no longer need a desk lamp since I just type on a self-illuminating display all day. Still . . . I miss them.





Designer Finn Magee has reimagined these once-ubiquitous gadgets as a series of plug-in posters called Flat Life–offering the “productive atmosphere” of desk lamps and the wood-grained nostalgia of alarm clocks, even the “crisp audio” of a desktop speaker–all in a simple, flat, white poster.

The effect has a certain self-aware, minimal chic. You could almost imagine the words “lamp” or “radio” printed in Helvetica alongside these prints, like an American Apparel ad come to life. Yet they’re also straight-up trippy. Flat Life is like the domestic version of old Hollywood matte paintings. But whereas Hollywood’s mountainous landscapes were mere pigment, Flat Life’s illusions are real, actual products. The clock keeps time. The speaker plays. And the light switches on. Magee’s work is inherently paradoxical, which makes the prints ridiculously fun.





They’re also extremely limited. Each piece will be available in a limited edition of just 50 when they become available soon for $150.

Pre-order the light here and the clock here. (No word on the speaker.)

[Hat tip: My Modern Met]MW