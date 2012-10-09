A Novel Side Table Made From A Single Piece Of Blown Glass

Expertise is not necessarily a prerequisite for innovation; in fact, the experimentation that often accompanies ignorance can make for some pretty exciting results. Take Sylvain Willenz and his sturdy, stunning Shift side table. When the Belgian designer arrived at CIRVA –the International Center for Research on Glass and Plastic Arts–in 2008, he was, by his own admission, a total newbie with regards to the medium and its methods. “I knew nothing about glass,” he tells Co.Design. Allowing his natural curiosity to direct a project that felt “personal” and somehow different from what had been done before, he pursued a “glass-blowing-folding” technique he made-up; this led to an investigation of interlocking shapes and volumes that are created as a continuous whole.





CIRVA’s fertile collaborative environment only served to stoke the creative fire. “It’s a place to challenge glass; once you awaken the technician’s curiosity with an idea or something they never tried out before, they will do everything in order to resolve the problem.” A quartet of specialists each have a specific role in the process–which takes about 40 minutes to prepare the glass on the cane “in a sort of peanut shape,” then a relatively quick 30 seconds of blow time–resulting in a bit of a hold-your-breath kind of thrill each time a new piece is produced. “It’s a sort of choreography,” Willenz explains. “Once the glass is ready to be blown everything happens very fast, so everybody needs to be alert and ready to act–or even react, should something unexpected occur. The moment they open the mould is always super intense! Will it come out okay, or will it break?” In fact, it’s such a challenge that, on average, it takes making four pieces to get one right.

Willenz admits that he loves color, and wanted to offer a selection for the series. However, the technique actually determines how many hues are available–because they exist here in the mass of the material, the range of translucent shades is limited. So he settled on three; “Transparent offered the icy look I was looking for, Graphite offered elegance,” he says, while a special recipe for “Sylvain Willenz Milkshake Yellow gave us a touch of freshness.” His explorations provided the perfect opportunity to pursue a long-awaited partnership with dealer Victor Hunt, which set up an agenda of exhibitions and supported an extensive catalogue chronicling the endeavor.

