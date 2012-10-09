A Can’t-Miss Show In NYC, Examining Warhol’s Massive Legacy

Andy Warhol, before he became the omnipotent saint of Pop Art, was born Andrew Warhola, a second-generation Polish-American in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He hated it. I grew up in Pittsburgh, too, and perhaps emulating the hero of my early adulthood, also claimed to hate it. For me, Warhol was like lighter fluid poured over the coals of my teen angst. He was my 13-year-old self’s reason for becoming an artist (until Basquiat broke the spell).





I was engaging in a form of Warhol worship that is still pervasive nearly 25 years after his death. Warhol’s legacy remains remarkably ubiquitous today, with his auction prices steadily climbing and new biographies appearing regularly. This month, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast exhibit, Regarding Warhol: Fifty Years, Sixty Artists, illustrates what curator Mark Rosenthal calls “the Warhol phenomenon,” pulling together 100 works from 59 artists he influenced, in addition to 50 Warhol’s own works. The show claims to trace his legacy and ongoing voice in the art world. It succeeds–almost to a fault. By portraying Warhol as the godlike genesis of contemporary art, the curators are forced to stage what is, essentially, a survey of contemporary art after 1955.

The pieces in Regarding Warhol aren’t arranged chronologically. Instead, the Met’s curators have organized the works into six themes. It’s an interesting effect: Nan Goldin’s portraits from the ’80s commingle with Karen Kilimnik’s 2005 portrait of Paris Hilton, titled Marie Antoinette out for a walk at her petite Hermitage, France, 1750. One theme, “Daily News: From Banality to Disaster,” deals with the appropriation of commercial imagery and advertising, placing Ai Weiwei’s 5,000-year-old Neolithic Vase (plastered with the Coke logo) next to Warhol’s own early logo paintings. Ai’s vase is far more ominous than Warhol’s gleeful misappropriation of the Campbell’s Soup cans, which do less to criticize the end of history and more to herald it. The juxtaposition brings to mind Warhol’s prophetic words from 1975: “The most beautiful thing in Tokyo is McDonald’s. The most beautiful thing in Stockholm is McDonald’s. The most beautiful thing in Florence is McDonald’s. Peking and Moscow don’t have anything beautiful yet.”





Most of the themes are well-worn, but “Queer Studies: Camouflage and Shifting Identities,” which includes works from Richard Avedon and others, treads new ground. Warhol, who is treated as asexual by many art historians, was famously rejected by Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg, two closeted legends who found his style “too swish,” or too flamboyant. “The anecdote reveals much about the transition from one decade, when gay artists remained in the closet, to the next, when some came out,” writes guest curator Mark Rosenthal in his exhibit catalog. “Warhol played a central role in this social shift,” he adds, even though we’re often taught that he was a notoriously lonely figure.

“Warhol’s protean art would become a veritable mainstream from which many offshoots and points of view would be spawned and significant careers forged,” Rosenthal explains. Cataloging those points of view and careers, though, is a task that verges on Sisyphean. The Met has taken on the challenge in deadly earnest, organizing his artistic “spawn” into neat genres. But if you listen close enough, you can hear Warhol, who trod over traditional notions of art history, chuckling faintly in the background. We’re left to wonder what apocryphal joke he would have made about seeing his work sainted by the Met, one of the most staid arbiters of “fine art”–a culture he helped to collapse. “Warhol’s personal intentions were not necessarily as significant as the liberated field left by his work,” adds Rosenthal, who seems aware of the irony.

Perhaps Peter Schjeldahl said it best, in his September 24th New Yorker review: “The most commanding artist in Regarding Warhol being Warhol, the sixty others may be rated by their relative cognizance of what they’re up against.” Schjeldahl gets to the heart of what’s curious about the show: If everything that came after Warhol is affected by his work, then presenting a show of 59 artists he influenced is kind of like making a grade-school model of the solar system: It’s just a matter of placing each planet the correct distance away from the sun. “The gold standard of Warhol,” adds Schjeldahl, “exposes every inflated value in other currencies.”