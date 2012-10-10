This Chair is Made From A Magically Bent Sheet Of Wood

Benjamin Hubert ’s expertise lies in industrial design, not fashion, but he sure is on a roll with apparel-inspired furniture. Garment , a recent collaboration with Cappellini, wrapped a polyurethane club chair in a single sheet of fabric like a custom piece of clothing; Pelt, a new plywood piece for De La Espada , is a wooden seat with a back that, when unbent, looks surprisingly like a simple T-shirt–a thoroughly human hide rendered in thin timber.





The London-based designer is notoriously keen on experimenting with process and materials, and it took a solid year of prototyping to perfect the shape and structure of Pelt, which sits atop an ash frame. Its cross-legged construction makes stacking possible, meaning a six-unit dining set can be stowed away easily–they’ve even got a handy handle to make schlepping them around no sweat. Hubert has experimented with watches and bags before, so who knows–there might be a ready-to-wear collection in his future, in addition to his ever-growing ready-to-sit series.

(H/T Dezeen)JK