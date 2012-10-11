Sifting Through Idolatry and Copycats, Piecing Together Gerrit Rietveld’s Legacy

The last gallerist to show a Gerrit Rietveld piece was Barry Friedman, who exhibited the Dutch master’s work back in 1988. Since then, Rietveld’s work exists purely in the lofty realm of major museums, like MoMA, where visitors can catch a glimpse of his famous chair, perched on a white pedestal. His architecture receives the same white-glove treatment: a visit to his 1924 masterpiece, the Schröder House, feels more like a church than a home.





Two young Dutch designers, Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel of Studio Job, are breathing new life into Rietveld’s work with Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, opening October 11th. In their Antwerp gallery, the duo have pulled together rare and personal pieces of Rietveld’s work, along with his smash hits, painting a very human picture of a genius who has been sainted many times over by design historians.

Smeets and Tynagel might seem like unlikely biographers of such a rigorous and spartan designer, since they’re known for their enthusiastic embrace of decorative arts. “Unlike most, we are probably not coming from Modernism,” they explain. “Studio Job’s contribution is that we have rediscovered a lost path.” Rich, decadent, and almost Rococo, their work couldn’t be more different than Rietveld’s strict, socialist bent.

But after working on the renovation of a house nearby one of Rietveld’s factories last year, Studio Job found themselves fascinated with his complex legacy. Over the course of the project, they met the legendary Wim Crouwel, creator of New Alphabet, who told them a story about buying his iconic Red Blue Chair from Rietveld himself. After showing up at Rietveld’s studio asking to purchase a chair, the two became acquaintances (“he was the wise old man of Dutch design,” Crouwel has said). “We were struck by the personal nature of this event, which creates an almost palpable contact with Rietveld and was our original reason to organise this exhibition,” Smeets explains.





Crouwel lent the gallery his perfectly maintained Red and Blue Chair for the exhibit. Smeets also cultivated a number of other relationships with collectors and institutions, like Etienne Feijns, who have lent rare and idiosyncratic pieces to the show. The Centraal Museum contributed two beautiful and fairly bizarre Zwaan Chairs designed in 1958, named for the swans they clearly resemble. Rietveld designed the sweetly decorative chairs only four years before he died, and they show us an unfamiliar side of the designer. A collection of rough sketch models for his building give us a glimpse into his surprisingly messy creative process. Because of his popularity, Smeets worked closely with Jurjen Creman, Rietveld’s best-known restorer, to determine whether all of the pieces were indeed authentic.

“What we want to emphasize in the exhibition is Rietveld’s personality,” Smeets told Disegno Magazine. “Although light years apart I feel connected. I wonder how his work would have looked if he had lived today.” Studio Job Gallery is offering a glimpse under the hood–beneath the neat historical readings of his life, it seems that Rietveld was very much an expressive, curious, and imperfect artist.

Then again, we’re going off of photos and text. Anyone in Antwerp, go check it out and get back to us!