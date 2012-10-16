Haagen-Dazs Turns To A Design Studio To Reinvent The Ice Cream Bar

Ice cream is an indulgence when you’re sitting on a sofa in sweat pants eating it with a spoon straight out of the pint container, but the treat can be so, so much more decadent. When Nipa Doshi and Jonathan Levien of London-based office Doshi Levien were approached by Haagen-Dazs about a unique collaboration, the opportunity to experiment with the frozen dessert was too sweet to resist. “I thought the meeting place between material technology and food culture was really interesting,” Levien tells Co.Design. “So we accepted.”





The flavors used were developed by the experts at Haagen-Dazs, but Doshi and Levien were allowed to give their imaginations free rein when coming up with the design. Inspiration included fictitious lunar explorations from the stop-motion Georges Méliés classic, Le Voyage Dans La Lune to a Bollywood song (I’m a bit surprised the Death Star didn’t make the list). “Both are about imagination and fantasy, and we wanted our ice cream to take people on a similar journey,” Levien says. “It was our intention that the deeper you delve into the moon the more flavors and layers are revealed.”

So how did the toothsome treats actually come together? “We used clay to make a prototype in the studio,” Levien says. “Initially, we weren’t too concerned how it would be made, partly because we heard that Haagen-Dazs likes a challenge. It was only on a later visit to the kitchen when we realized how the previous ice cream cakes had been made and how difficult it was to mold a spherical object without handling it. We made what seemed like a naive suggestion that actually worked!”

(H/T Dezeen )JK