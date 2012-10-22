A Kite-Borne Camera Turns Iceland’s Landscapes Into Abstractions

The word “landscape” in its modern form emerged in the Netherlands during the Golden Age of Dutch painting. The landschap painters of the 17th century depicted Holland as an atmospheric place, full of dramatic twilights and bucolic scenery.





Four centuries later, Dutch photographer Gerco de Ruijter carries on the tradition–albeit through vastly different means. De Ruijter affixes his camera to a kite, which he guides around the area he wants to photograph, capturing images from 30 to 300 feet above the ground.

“The modern Dutch landscape was efficiently drawn, with functionality in mind, on the drawing boards of urban and rural planners,” he explains. “This landscape is a patchwork quilt: a suburb next to a recently plowed field, a recreation area next to hothouses next to canals dug by rulers.”

“But once in a while,” he continues, “I need to escape this highly cultural landscape and seek real nature, resetting my own perception of landscape.” He took his kite to Death Valley in 2007, and more recently, to Iceland. “I’m framing parts of these landscapes with my camera on a kite line looking straight down,” he explains. “Sometimes a composition occurs; the result of nature’s geological force.”





De Ruijter’s Iceland photos probably have more in common with mid-20th-century Abstract Expressionists than the Dutch Masters. It’s to his credit that Iceland–one of the most-photographed landscapes in the world–looks truly foreign in these images. Instead of seeing the famous Blue Lagoon, we see rust-colored fractal patterns spreading out against splashes of icy blue watercolors. Instead of weeds sprouting from the country’s rare black volcanic sands, we see a yellow starburst on a field of black.

“What is similar in my work and that of abstract geometrical painters is foremost that we do not dish up a story or a deeper meaning,” he says. “The viewer sees nothing but the image itself.”

[H/t But Does It Float]