Photographing Life Among Italy’s Undocumented Teenage Immigrants

Since enacting a stringent new immigration policy three years ago, Italy has taken center stage in the EU-wide debate over undocumented immigration. On the one side, progressives argue that immigrants provide much-needed care and services to the rapidly aging population, laying the groundwork for a new generation of Italians. On the other side, the anti-immigration Northern League says non-EU immigrants are a “scourge” upon the country, bringing crime and unemployment. The latter group seems to be winning out, successfully passing new legislation that criminalizes illegal immigration to the tune of a $14,200 fine.





What gets lost in the political milieu, unsurprisingly, are the voices of the undocumented immigrants at the center of the debate. Photographer Alvaro Deprit has spent the past five years tracking a group of adolescent immigrants, documenting their lives in photographs. His award-winning series, Suspension, tells a story about surviving immense physical and emotional trauma while simultaneously navigating the rocky transition from childhood to adulthood.

Deprit focuses on minor immigrants from non-EU countries, most of whom have gone through harrowing experiences to reach Italy. Some are escaping civil war, others famine–almost all are alone. About 8,000 of them are housed in a network of residential buildings called case famiglie, where minors can establish a community, both socially and economically, in their newfound home country.

“I have a friend who works as a translator in a family home,” Deprit tells Co.Design. “He’d tell me stories about the kids living there, and I became fascinated by the micro-world at the heart of ‘la Casa,’ so I began visiting them. I met adolescents from various countries and continents, all coexisting.”





Deprit has been visiting the same case famiglie every couple of months since 2009. He’s built relationships with the minors, whom he describes as “incredibly curious,” though cautious. “When someone new enters ‘la Casa,’ the children will observe them for a time before offering their trust,” says Deprit, who was born in Madrid and splits his time between Istanbul and Rome. “I think it also helped that I am a stranger in a foreign land–just like them. So it was easier for them to open up, to confide in me, because I was seen as impartial.”

At certain moments, the series transcends its topicality and becomes a story about growing up–the alienation of adolescence is thrown into relief against a backdrop of dramatic geographic and emotional upheaval. “They live suspended between two worlds, in time and in space; they are on hold, waiting for what will come. Once they reach adulthood, they will again find themselves facing the external world outside the home, often without any sort of purpose.”

Deprit plans to continue working on Suspension and hopes to make a book of the photos. “It’s part of my life now,” he adds. “My friendships with a few of them are quite close–some have since left the home because of their age, but I still have contact with them. I still see them.”