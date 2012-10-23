Exploring The Vanishing Arctic, With A Dazzling Digital Installation

There are many who won’t take climate change seriously until it’s staring them in the face (though with weather growing more erratic every year, we might be fast approaching that encounter). In regions like the Arctic, however, climate change is already having a dramatic effect on the landscape–it’s just happening so far away that most of us aren’t paying attention to it. Outside of the devastating polar bear segments on Planet Earth, the Arctic’s plight is a remote one. So to make the region’s transformations more tangible at home, the digital design group UnitedVisualArtists created High Arctic , a dazzling interactive installation that lets viewers explore a high-tech simulacrum of the Arctic, set 100 years in the future.

To prepare for the project, which was commissioned by the National Maritime Museum in London, UVA’s creative director, Matt Clark, voyaged to the Svalbard archipelago in 2010. What he found there was not simply a region suffering from the effects of man-made climate change but a place where human creativity was showcased in the ways the local people had adapted to the harsh environment. Clark resolved to create an experience that conveyed both sides of this story, focusing “the destructive nature of human activity and the incredible ingenuity of all the people that have survived and thrived there.”

The result is High Arctic, a high-tech portrait of the Arctic set 100 years in the future, after most of the region’s ice has succumbed to warming seas. In the installation, the Arctic takes the form of an abstract landscape of cascading light and mapped animations. The dark room is filled with 3,000 sculptural “glaciers”–white columns corresponding to and bearing the names of actual pieces of ice found in the region today–which visitors can interact with using an ultraviolet torch. The mesmerizing visuals are accompanied by a chilling poem written and narrated by musician Nick Drake, who joined Clark on the Svalbard expedition.





While some of the projections might make High Arctic seem like some sort of interactive infographic, Clark was quick to make clear that the piece was more about telling a story than presenting facts. “We were very conscious not to bombard people with factual information about global warming,” he tells Co.Design. “Our ultimate aim was not to scaremonger but humanize the Arctic and make people more curious about a region which is undergoing rapid change.”

Of course, climate change is an issue that could use a little scaremongering. But Clark thinks pieces like High Arctic, which ended its exhibition run earlier this year, have the capacity to fuel the conversations that foster change. “Art creates debate, which is crucial when considering these issues,” he explains. “The big problems are political ones . . . until governments really commit to clean-energy production, things will probably get a lot worse before they get better.” Sadly, he’s right. But giving the public compelling ways to understand our changing environment certainly can’t hurt.

See more photos of the project on UVA’s site.

[Hat tip: designboom; photos: John Adrian]