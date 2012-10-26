A Gorgeous Reptile Pavilion For A New Zealand Zoo

Between a long, slow decline in ticket sales and increasing public outrage over animal cruelty, many zoos are in a tough spot these days. Plenty of once-popular zoos have shut down, and those that remain are scrambling to improve cage conditions and find new ways to attract visitors. Typically, that means giving visitors “an experience” of wildlife, in lieu of the up-close encounters that smaller closures used to ensure.





So the only people more in a bind than zoo directors are the architects they hire, who are tasked with conveying the excitement of the animal kingdom without, well, animals. Architects have responded to the challenge with varying degrees of success and middling failure. We’d put the Kamala Pavilion, a new reptile house and event space at the Wellington Zoo, in the former category.

The commission grew directly out of the conundrum facing modern zoos. Kamala, the zoo’s last elephant, died in 1983, leaving the Elephant House in disuse for the past two decades. Hoping to turn the area into a hub for visitors, the zoo’s director hired Designed by Justin and Louise Wright (who go by Assembly Architects Limited) to renovate the old elephant enclosure and add new spaces for reptile exhibits.

The resulting pavilion reconciles several discrete programmatic elements, like a reptile habitat called the Scaly Nursery, the existing elephant house, and a dining room for events and picnics. It’s understated and elegant, balancing emotional design elements (snake print!) with a stringent economy of materials–the roof is built with an industrial vaulted ceiling system typically found on farms.





The project is dominated by a 60-foot-long vault made from a lightweight plastic membrane that lets in light in daytime and glows at night. The Wrights took advantage of the long lantern-like building by layering the membrane with a pattern of black metal elements that clearly reference the skin of a snake or lizard. “When the stunning late-afternoon shadow play from the western trees wanes, artificial lighting takes over and the effect is reversed, illuminating the form of the structure to the exterior at night,” the designers write. This is the social hub of the project, where donor events and parties are held.

As for the four reptile exhibits, they sit adjacent to the event pavilion. The Wrights used leftover dirt from the construction process to create a rammed-earth exhibition space that slopes down a ramp. “The reptiles are presented basking in ventilated glass-fronted cases within a substantial wall of rammed earth,” say the architects, who work frequently with the construction type. “Since the site is in an earthquake-prone zone, the rammed earth is also steel reinforced.” A series of intense photo backdrops adds visual interest if the lizards are feeling shy.

This is architecture that achieves a remarkably effortless duality–think Bear Gryllis in a tux. From one angle, it’s rough and raw, full of dirt and bugs and lizards. From another, it’s an elegant outdoor party space capable of hosting soirees and fundraising events.