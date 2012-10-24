A Brilliant, Barely-There Identity For A Dutch Museum

The Centraal Museum is Holland’s oldest city museum, dating back to the early 19th century, when it was housed in four small rooms of Utrecht’s town hall. Today, its home is a medieval convent in central Utrecht, where its curators are known for their unusual exhibitions of objects relating to Dutch design history–ranging from a 1,000-year-old galley to hundreds of shoes made by Lola Pagola.





With such a wildly diverse range of objects (50,000 in all), branding the museum has always been a challenge. An ad hoc logo of five C shapes arranged in a square served for a time. But recently, after finalizing an expansion into a building across the street, museum director Edwin Jacobs decided it was time for a refresh.

He hired Amsterdam designers Karin van den Brandt and Alex Clay (aka Lesley Moore), who developed a deceptively simple scheme based on a single dot. The dot is ringed by a system of lines, which changes with every iteration. On the front of an exhibit brochure, four dotted lines might connect the four artists on view. On the website, it points out image annotations and suggests related images. On a promo T-shirt, it brings together “high art” and “low art.” Rather than communicating a vague idea of the museum’s mission, the logo is literally a device of visual communication that lets administrators customize it on their own.

It’s the perfect visual mechanism for a museum that oscillates between genres and audiences. “Our museum is a dynamic place,” Jacobs explains. “This interplay between attracting and sending from this central hub is also visualized by the dot.” Alex Clay, meanwhile, describes the identity as a kind of abstracted map. “The visual language of the identity is inspired by cartography and infographics,” he tells Co.Design over email. “The main typeface, Franklin Gothic Extra Condensed, was chosen because of its boldness and no-nonsense qualities.”





Along with the dotty new visual identity, Jacobs commissioned a redesign of the museum’s website, creating a place where users could browse and save images from the museum’s immense collection–most of which is rarely on view. Working with Fabrique, they built a Tumblr-esque image browsing platform that invites you to come in and get lost in the web of related images and exhibitions. The site saves your full browsing history, in case you lose track of something you liked. The omnipresent dot–sometimes pastel pink, other times transparent chartreuse–is never far, making surprising and unexpected correlations between seemingly unrelated pieces.

Dynamism and customization have emerged as clear trends in identity design over the past few years (see MIT MediaLab’s customizable logo and this animated logo by Pentagram for reference. Even the recent USA Today update employs a flexible, ever-changing dot). People tend to like these types of designs, but there are also plenty of critics, who argue that mutable identities give up lucidity and strength in exchange for a gimmick. In this case, the “non-logo,” or dot, is simply a brilliant way to express the chameleon-like quality of the museum’s mission. It changes and transforms, sure, but so does the museum.

Head over to the Fabrique-designed website to browse the complete collection.