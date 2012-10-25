A Grand Architectural Archway, Built With Nothing But Pure Light

Troika –the London design studio whose favorite medium is light–has had a big year. They’ve unveiled three major pieces in England, ranging from an analog send-up of digital imagery made from Swarovski crystals to a marquee that displays yesterday’s weather . This week, the trio of designers finished up their fourth major public work of 2012, an installation called Arcades at Belgium’s Biennale Interieur .





Arcades, the designers explain, “is a site-specific installation that inscribes one architectural space within another.” Set up in an old timber barn, the installation is composed of 14 “columns,” created by aiming a strong light at a Fresnel lens, which bends the beam of light into a curving hyperbolic arc. Set up in twos, the glowing shafts of light mimic a Gothic arcade of pillars.

“Arcades creates a spatial suspension of disbelief which questions our relationship with the metaphysical in a world increasingly governed by practical, rational and scientific principles,” writes Troika in a press release. Since being invented in the 19th century, Fresnel lenses have become a mainstay in everything from projectors to the optical systems used on aircraft carriers. Here, in a brick-and-timber barn dating from before their invention, they evoke the airy calm of a church.

Troika describes the installation–which is on view until the end of the month–with metaphysical terms, comparing it to a place of contemplation that suggests “a synthesis between agnostic reason and intuitive belief.” What makes them so successful as a studio, of course, is the coupling of these cerebral underpinnings with design that is universally enjoyable, by children and adults alike.





Fittingly, that was the original idea behind stained glass windows–a picture of spirituality accessible even to those unable to read the Bible. Troika is well aware of the connection, adding, “here, in the spirit of stain-glass, of Lux Nova, in which spirituality is invoked through light–science invokes the sublime.”

[H/t Designboom, which has a great video of Troika partner Sebastian Noel describing the installation]