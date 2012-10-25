Are Wearable Gadgets The Next Tech Revolution?

Forrester Research has published a new report called Smart Body, Smart World . And its thesis is one we’ve been talking about here on Co.Design for a while now: The next innovation in computing isn’t tablets or smartphones, but rather a new age of sensor-packed “wearables” like the Nike+ Fuelband . Forrester sees in this category the potential to transcend its geeky niche and carve out a significant chunk of the current paid-app ecosystem.





“We’re entering an age of human-centered design, shaped around people and their existing habits and body language,” Fjord CEO and report consultant Olof Schybergson explains. “Instead of learning how to interact with machines, it’s the reverse–machines learn to work with us.”

So how do you design for this new market, and just who will it affect? The report’s author, Forrester Senior Analyst Sarah Rotman Epps, filled us in on how she believes the future will play out.

“For a wearable to be successful, it has to be something you want on your body all day anyway, even if it had no function,” she tells Co.Design. “I think there’s more to it than that, but absolutely, the sensuousness of design is crucial because this is something that is literally on your skin. It has to not only be comfortable–it has to express something about who you are.”





This idea of personal expression is key, she points out, citing Tim Cook’s choice to wear a Fuelband during the latest iPad Mini press conference. “That sends a very different message than the BodyMedia Fit, worn on your upper arm where you’re not supposed to see it.”

But hardware is only half of a wearable’s design. The software backend is equally crucial, serving as a “conduit for the data” helping consumers comprehend the rush of algorithm-chewed information they’re producing. It’s this interface bridge that ultimately makes up the “killer app” part of the equation–assisting in lifestyle improvements like losing weight or tracking seniors’ activity to what Forrester calls “life-and-death choices” like managing diabetes or driving a car.

“Apple’s vision is this sort of hub and spoke model where the phone is the aggregator of all this data. I think that will be true for a time, but I also think that what a phone is is changing,” Epps says. “Google [Project] Glass is really built as a standalone phone.”