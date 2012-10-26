Infographic: Are You Looking At Too Many Infographics?

It’s a humbling thought. When it’s all said and done, as our hearts tick their last tocks, we don’t look back on our lives tallying Nike Fuel or the year-over-year earnings in our 401Ks. The things that seemed so important cease to matter. We can all basically agree that this conclusion is inevitable, but then again, here we are, looking at an infographic on Co.Design right now rather than hugging our significant others on a beach.

This unsettling topic is right at the heart of Berlin designer Marco Bagni’s work. He’s created a trio of animations that explore heady, existential concepts like time, perspective, and even the meaning of life.

It’s this third topic–the final piece in the trilogy, called Getting Lost–that I find most poignant (or maybe personally applicable?). It fires a barrage of stunningly complex infographics at the viewer that are wholly nonsensical. There is no information hidden inside, so you’re forced to explore yourself.

“The reason of [the piece] is not to provide content, nor facts, about life. Life is such an infinite flow of possibilities, and I guess each one of us creates his or her own path through it, following something (instinct, love, passion, whatever),” Bagni tells Co.Design in an email. “But at the end, what do we get, what do we understand from life? Do we ‘know’ more about life as we are living in a very ‘informative’ age? I’m really not sure, so that’s why these graphics have no data; they stand for ‘everything,’ ‘all your experiences in life.’”

Bagni’s work is part of an evolving category of data abstractions–untruths told in bars, charts, and grids that, rather than subvert our faith in information schematics, question whether all of our fancy infographics can ever answer the most important questions in the universe. They ask things like: “what makes life unique?” and “why does PSY put me in tune with the universe?”





“My personal experience tells me that the more I think I know what I’m doing, and the more I’m in control of the situation, the more I’m in fact ‘building my own view over the world,’ Bagni writes. “But this is nothing, really nothing, compared to the world itself. Basically it all happens in our minds, so WAKE UP!”

Last week, after a particularly long day at the keyboard, I walked outside. Even in the middle of the city, with only the faintest crack of sky between the buildings, I was in awe of how much larger the world was here than on my 15-inch laptop screen. There is literally a whole world out there.