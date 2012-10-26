A Sleek Community Center Planned For D.C.’s Defunct Hospital Campus

In the mid-1850s, the U.S. Congress founded St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a complex in Washington, D.C., dedicated to caring for the mentally ill. Almost 160 years later, patients have left the premises, and the site was named one of the 11 most endangered historic spaces. Now, its west campus will become the new home of the Department of Homeland Security. And after winning a design competition last May, architecture and planning firm Davis Brody Bond‘s vision for the Gateway Pavilion will turn the faded east campus into a thriving community hub.