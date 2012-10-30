An Exhibition Surveys Four Luminous Decades Of Czech Lighting

Bohemia might best be known for its glass creations, but Okolo believes there’s a compelling story to be told through lighting from the region. The Prague-based creative quartet–curator Adam Štěch, his stylist brother Jakub, and graphic designers Matěj Činčera and Jan Kloss–organized Light Sculptures , an exhibition that offers a closer look at four decades of Czech-born illumination.





“The selection is connected by history and typology,” Štěch tells Co.Design. “It is a timeline of the developing modernist table lamp in Czech.” It took about six months to select and collect the range of vintage fixtures, which span from 1950 to 1990, and Okolo maintained complete freedom regarding what ultimately made the cut. “It is our own project, so we could make what we want.” As such, the objects are organized chronologically but aren’t intended to be viewed as a comprehensive retrospective. Instead, a range of typologies is represented, with a taste of the International Style, as well as elements of minimalist and Futurist tendencies and the tension of maintaining quality craftsmanship under a Communist regime.

Light Sculptures debuted at Poland’s Łódź Design Festival last year, and the exhibition has been shown twice since, most recently last month at Dizajnvíkend in Bratislava. In addition to the pieces themselves, each presentation included a wall of prints featuring graphic icons of the items–the only cordless models on display.

H/T MocoLoco)JK