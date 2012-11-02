Google’s Voice Search App Is Smarter Than Siri, But Still Less Capable

Siri and I didn’t work out. She’d make us reservations for nice dinners, and she was a great listener. But any time we ventured into a topic she wasn’t intimately familiar with–and she pretty much only knew about sports and weather–she’d ask if I wanted her to search the web. The wait staff always gave me funny looks.

A first date with Google’s latest iOS search app was more promising, thanks to an enhanced voice search feature (prompted right from the search screen) that eliminated all those awkward silences that Siri and I once knew. But would I bring the app home to mom? Let’s just say I’m keeping my options open.

Side by Side, Google Is Usually Smarter and Faster …

… and Siri teeters between politeness and standoffishness.

When I ask Google what $10 in Euros is, a voice tells me “10 U.S. dollars equals 7.71 Euros.” When I ask Siri the same question, she silently spits out an old receipt, complete with all sorts of extraneous information beyond the conversion rate in hopes of answering the question.

When I ask Google, “What movies are playing near me tonight?” my assistant simply responds, “Movies playing in Chicago” but lists movie times for the most popular movie at the closest theaters. When I ask Siri the same question, she kindly says “I’ve found quite a number of movies playing nearby tonight,” but then just lists films on Rotten Tomatoes.

Notably, when I asked specifically about Paranormal Activity 4, Siri heard “Paranormal Activity For” and began playing “Tonight” by TV on the Radio. Google figured out the number and film by context, but didn’t offer me any showtimes.

And in maybe the ultimate test, Siri and Google both have decent comebacks to my question, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”