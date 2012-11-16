NASA’s Julia Child On Mastering The Art Of Dehydrated Cooking

Like many of you, I like to cook. Or at least, I think I do. At the end of a long day, I sometimes can’t tell if cooking brings me satisfaction. And making dishes from scratch, I don’t always know if I’m saving money versus ordering takeout. What I am sure about, however, is that I like to eat. And as gluttonous as this may sound, good food really can make me happy.

Believe it or not, this complicated personal psychology around food is an integral part of making a manned mission to Mars successful. Because on a long-duration space voyage, a limited stock of food will need to be dehydrated to prevent spoilage and save weight. So a NASA grant is funding associate professor Jean Hunter of Cornell University, who, along with researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, is conducting a study in which six volunteers will live off of dehydrated foods for four months at the HI-SEAS lab in Hawaii. The plan? Simulate the conditions of cooking and eating on the Red Planet and learn the best tricks to culinary satisfaction on Mars.





Half the time, participants will simply mix water into ready-to-eat dehydrated camping meals. For the rest of their meals, they’ll be offered raw dehydrated materials–powdered milk, dried vegetables, etc.–to make their own dishes. What the study hopes to answer is that complicated question we ask ourselves each night: Does it really make sense to cook dinner from scratch, or is the easier option just as satisfying and economically feasible?

Why is this question so important? This issue actually comes down to nutrition. Studies have shown that in microgravity, degenerative effects of malnutrition can be heightened. Over the course of a three- to five-year mission, the potential for malnutrition becomes a very real threat to astronaut health, even with plenty of food around.

“When you eat the same thing over and over again, you get bored by it, [you get] full sooner, and end up eating less. For astronauts who might be somewhere far away from home where there’s not much variety in their lives, getting bored with the food can be really serious,” Hunter tells me. “In space, they’re going to get bored with a lot of things. Having the food be interesting will improve morale, but it will also make them eat more.”





It’s a space-age design problem with roots in the early 19th century. Hunter says that the problem dates (at least) back to the pioneer days, when settlers brought along salt pork and other dried foods on limited-payload wagons headed west. Meals had to be prepared in unfamiliar environments with only the tools at hand. But interestingly enough, this hands-on approach of the early pioneers may have actually contributed to their survival.

“[Previous] data indicates that when crews cook for themselves, they like the food better and they tend to eat more. We want to know if the same thing would be true over a longer period,” Hunter explains. “And we want engineering design data that will support the eventual decisions that will need to be made–resource costs, and the less tangible aspects, like how happy the crew is, are they happy with their food, and are they getting along?”