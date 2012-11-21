advertisement
advertisement

Our Holiday Gift Guide For Audiophiles

Sure, you’ve probably got a few family members that can’t tell earphones from ear muffs. But for the person in your life who really can appreciate a nice piece of audio gear–be it a speaker with top-notch sound or maybe just one with top-notch design–here are a handful of items that are sure to please. Just make it clear in the card: The Christmas playlist gets retired on January 1st.KV

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company