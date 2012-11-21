Our Holiday Gift Guide For Audiophiles

Sure, you’ve probably got a few family members that can’t tell earphones from ear muffs. But for the person in your life who really can appreciate a nice piece of audio gear–be it a speaker with top-notch sound or maybe just one with top-notch design–here are a handful of items that are sure to please. Just make it clear in the card: The Christmas playlist gets retired on January 1st.KV
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens