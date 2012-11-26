Our Holiday Gift Guide For Design-Savvy Kids

If you made a trip to the local Toys ‘R Us on Black Friday, our deepest sympathies. Chances are you encountered plenty of plastic toys to entertain and corrupt young minds but few that met environmentally friendly standards, let alone were engaging enough for the whole family, adults included. These seven products run the age and price gamut, from an award-winning rubber ducky to digital cubes that reinvent the notion of playful learning, and are guaranteed to stir the imaginations of parents and kids alike.BL