advertisement
advertisement

7 Gifts For Your Favorite Tech Geek

Yes, everyone already has a smartphone, but do they have the perfect smartphone case? And sure, your friends and family probably already have laptops, but do they have clips to organize all the cluttered cables those svelte machines still require? Even the most well-equipped techies can use a good accessory or two to optimize their setup; here are seven we think are worth geeking out over this holiday season.KV

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company