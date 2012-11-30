3 Lessons In Game Design, From A Cutting-Edge Developer

You probably haven’t heard of the Vienna-based indie game studio Broken Rules. But with just five full-time staff (and three part-timers), it’s managed to become one of a handful of exclusive developers to have a launch title on Nintendo’s Wii U.

A brand-new platform. A tiny studio. A hard launch date with no opportunity for delays. Broken Rules cofounder Felix Bohatsch shares how the team pulled it off.

After releasing its first title for Mac and PC in 2009, Broken Rules was brainstorming a new game. Their approach wasn’t to find the most likable protagonist to cross-market T-shirts and plush toys but to explore killer interaction, a hook that made a few pixels flying on the screen feel like an exciting game.

What they conceptualized was Chasing Aurora. You could call it a flying simulation, highlighting its racing and hide-and-go-seek elements. Or you could call it a physics game, highlighting its rarely advanced wind engine. But those labels overshadow the single, defining interaction that the studio decided to pursue above all else.

“The core idea was the dream of flying. Not simulated flight but how we as humans imagine flight,” Bohatsch tells me. “In summer, if you watch swallows fly around, playing with each other and catching small insects, this kind of playful flight was our inspiration.”

This model was prototyped through a series of demos. And once Nintendo got a peek, they were asked to flesh out the concept in a full game to be part of the Wii U launch.

Yet the interaction model is just one part of the experience. Every game needs a setting. What Broken Rules found was right outside its homebase in Vienna: the Alps.