MIT Reveals Wondrous Modular Robots Inspired By Proteins

The computer–or more accurately, the Turing Machine–changed the world with a groundbreaking idea: Any piece of information could be coded in 0s and 1s. And so theoretically, any question could be answered by sorting these numbers through an automated process. Even today, in the era of microprocessors and 4G Internet, it’s a rendition of these 0s and 1s that apply Instagram filters, power Google’s predictive search, or render headshots in Call of Duty.

Working under a grant from DARPA, Neil Gershenfeld, head of MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms, along with graduate students Ara Knaian and Kenneth Cheun, have flipped this idea on its head. Rather than turning real ideas into binary code, they’re turning binary code into real ideas.

They’ve created the robotic manifestation of raw digital data called the Milli-Motein. At just a few centimeters long, this metal caterpillar is a bit unimpressive to look at, but so is binary code. In reality, it’s a one-dimensional robot, a segmented strand of 0s and 1s that’s theoretically capable of bending into any shape or structure you can imagine. Coffee cups. Airplane turbines. Anything. “You give us a shape, we give you a code to fold it,” Gershenfeld tells me.

I promise, the idea is nowhere near as unapproachable as it sounds. So you’re looking at a worm, right? Each segment of that worm has one of two options, to turn left or turn right (that’s the 0 or the 1 value). No matter what shape you want to make, any one part of this worm only needs to know left or right.

Its innovation is based on a process that’s several billion years old.

The question then becomes, why isn’t the Milli-Motein just one giant zig-zag? That’s because these left and right turns are made in relationship to the position of the previous segment in the chain. Consider a compass. If you turn left when you’re heading north, you actually head west. And if you turn left again, then you’re heading south. So while the robot may be one-dimensional, it can be bent into three dimensions. And while the robot may be folding incredibly complex shapes, it’s infinitely scalable, as each segment needs only enough processing power to handle a single 1 or 0–a mere bit of information–along with a motor to turn it left or right.

On one hand, the Milli-Motein is a radical idea. Any one Milli-Motein circuit could reshape itself to become a smart component of a larger machine, like a turbine, a wheel, or a fender. But on the other hand, its innovation is based on a process that’s several billion years old, entrenched in every single cell in our bodies: ribosomes. Ribosomes are proteins that make proteins. They use a process called elongation to build proteins from one-dimensional chains. These chains, via the intricate miracle of protein folding, become the molecular machines in our bodies that sense light in our eyes or move muscles in our arms. It’s this 1:1 parallel that allows Gershenfeld to confidently call the Milli-Motein “a mechanical protein, or programmable matter.” I like the term “physical software,” too.





Truth be told, MIT has been pursuing similar programmable matter for some time now. Previous explorations have examined the use of stacking, sticking blocks–or robotic pebbles–to build complex shapes.